Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 17.01.2020 / 18:43 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris , Frankreich 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 09.01.2020 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,05 % 5,34 % 5,39 % 123565586 letzte N/A % N/A % N/A % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 62905 0 0,05 % 0 % Summe 62905 0,05 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm- / Verfall raum / te rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Rückübertragungsan- N/A N/A 1040145 0,84 % spruch aus Wertpapierleihe Listed Call Option 20.03.2020 bis 20.03.2020 272500 0,22 % Listed Call Option 19.06.2020 bis 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 % Listed Call Option 18.09.2020 bis 18.09.2020 52000 0,04 % Listed Call Option 17.12.2021 bis 17.12.2021 2200 0,00 % Certificates 09.10.2020 09.10.2020 438 0,00 % Certificates 11.09.2020 11.09.2020 786 0,00 % Certificates 11.12.2020 11.12.2020 2167 0,00 % Certificates 12.03.2021 12.03.2021 2247 0,00 % Certificates 12.06.2020 12.06.2020 1669 0,00 % Certificates 13.03.2020 13.03.2020 541 0,00 % Certificates 17.04.2020 17.04.2020 13 0,00 % Certificates 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 247 0,00 % Certificates 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 439 0,00 % Certificates 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 8262 0,01 % Certificates 18.12.2020 18.12.2020 10508 0,01 % Certificates 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 1553 0,00 % Certificates 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 5725 0,00 % Certificates 23.10.2020 23.10.2020 9287 0,01 % Exchangeable Note 02.10.2024 02.10.2024 132568 0,11 % Summe 1573295 1,27 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Equity 13.01.2020 13.01.2020 Bar 1000 0,00 % Linked Swaps on Basket OTC Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 3803 0,00 % Option on Basket OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 72 0,00 % Option on 03.01.2025 Basket Contract for N/A N/A Bar 142126 0,12 % Difference Equity 16.01.2020 16.01.2020 Bar 242602 0,20 % Linked Swaps Futures 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 60000 0,05 % OTC Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 109520 0,09 % Option 03.01.2025 OTC Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 37600 0,03 % Option 13.12.2023 OTC Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 34760 0,03 % Option 14.12.2022 OTC Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 3271 0,00 % Option 15.01.2020 OTC Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 16530 0,01 % Option 15.06.2022 OTC Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 1195 0,00 % Option 15.09.2021 OTC Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 46560 0,04 % Option 15.12.2021 OTC Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 54524 0,04 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 31924 0,03 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 48125 0,04 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 9972 0,01 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 70172 0,06 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 41045 0,03 % Option 18.03.2020 OTC Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 3397 0,00 % Option 18.11.2020 OTC Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 12955 0,01 % Option 19.02.2020 OTC Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 6280 0,01 % Option 19.08.2020 OTC Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 % Option OTC Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39478 0,03 % Option OTC Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 % Option OTC Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 % Option OTC Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 % Option 18.03.2020 OTC Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 % Option OTC Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 % Option OTC Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 % Option 16.09.2020 OTC Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 % Option OTC Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 % Option 17.03.2021 OTC Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 % Option 16.06.2021 OTC Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 % Option 03.01.2025 Listed Put 17.01.2020 bis Physisch 115000 0,09 % Option 17.01.2020 Listed Put 20.03.2020 bis Physisch 444200 0,36 % Option 20.03.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 bis Physisch 420000 0,34 % Option 19.06.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 bis Physisch 145000 0,12 % Option 18.09.2020 Listed Put 18.12.2020 bis Physisch 370000 0,30 % Option 18.12.2020 Listed Put 18.06.2021 bis Physisch 120000 0,10 % Option 18.06.2021 Listed Put 17.12.2021 bis Physisch 30000 0,02 % Option 17.12.2021 Listed Put 16.12.2022 bis Physisch 71000 0,06 % Option 16.12.2022 Listed Put 15.12.2023 bis Physisch 175000 0,14 % Option 15.12.2023 Listed Call 15.01.2020 bis Bar 2888 0,00 % Warrant 15.01.2020 Listed Call 19.02.2020 bis Bar 5015 0,00 % Warrant 19.02.2020 Listed Call 18.03.2020 bis Bar 22835 0,02 % Warrant 18.03.2020 Listed Call 17.06.2020 bis Bar 38964 0,03 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Call 19.06.2020 bis Bar 252 0,00 % Warrant 19.06.2020 Listed Call 19.08.2020 bis Bar 4401 0,00 % Warrant 19.08.2020 Listed Call 16.09.2020 bis Bar 16013 0,01 % Warrant 16.09.2020 Listed Call 18.11.2020 bis Bar 1622 0,00 % Warrant 18.11.2020 Listed Call 16.12.2020 bis Bar 30534 0,02 % Warrant 16.12.2020 Listed Call 17.03.2021 bis Bar 2475 0,00 % Warrant 17.03.2021 Listed Call 16.06.2021 bis Bar 45350 0,04 % Warrant 16.06.2021 Listed Call 15.09.2021 bis Bar 311 0,00 % Warrant 15.09.2021 Listed Call 15.12.2021 bis Bar 18587 0,02 % Warrant 15.12.2021 Listed Call 15.06.2022 bis Bar 1140 0,00 % Warrant 15.06.2022 Listed Call 14.12.2022 bis Bar 9494 0,01 % Warrant 14.12.2022 Listed Call 13.12.2023 bis Bar 5868 0,00 % Warrant 13.12.2023 Listed Call 03.01.2025 bis Bar 81814 0,07 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 897 0,00 % Warrant Listed Call 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 45382 0,04 % Warrant Listed Call 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 39468 0,03 % Warrant Listed Put 17.01.2020 17.01.2020 Bar 407200 0,33 % Warrant Listed Put 21.02.2020 21.02.2020 Bar 31700 0,03 % Warrant Listed Put 18.03.2020 bis Bar 19789 0,02 % Warrant 18.03.2020 Listed Put 20.03.2020 20.03.2020 Bar 144618 0,12 % Warrant Listed Put 17.06.2020 bis Bar 12618 0,01 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Put 19.06.2020 19.06.2020 Bar 177298 0,14 % Warrant Listed Put 16.09.2020 bis Bar 4876 0,00 % Warrant 16.09.2020 Listed Put 18.09.2020 18.09.2020 Bar 600 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 16.12.2020 bis Bar 1355 0,00 % Warrant 16.12.2020 Listed Put 17.03.2021 bis Bar 39 0,00 % Warrant 17.03.2021 Listed Put 16.06.2021 bis Bar 2537 0,00 % Warrant 16.06.2021 Listed Put 03.01.2025 bis Bar 48880 0,04 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Summe 5028823 4,07 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Generale % % % International Limited Société Générale % % % S.A. Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Bank & Trust S.A. SG Issuer S.A. % % % Société Générale % % % S.A. Codéis Securities % % % S.A. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 14.01.2020 17.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 954893 17.01.2020 °