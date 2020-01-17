Mia Shark Releases a Marketing Machine that Serves as a Blueprint for CBD Companies

Mia Shark's "The Secrets to Marketing in Restricted Industries," Shares Tips on How to Become a Leader in the CBD Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Mia Shark, a digital marketing phenomenon who is known as the "Queen of CBD" is pleased to announce the launch of a marketing machine titled "The Secrets to Marketing in Restricted industries." The information will serve as a blueprint for CBD companies looking to successfully start or scale their online advertising.

To learn more about Mia Shark and reserve a copy of the new book, please visit https://www.sharklifemedia.com.

As a spokesperson for Shark noted, she truly understands that the growth of a business relies on how many people the brand is able to reach and sell products to. Unfortunately, as she has found firsthand, certain industries including CBD and medical marijuana can be difficult to successfully market due to the laws and regulations with online advertising.

Mia Shark has launched her new marketing machine, XKalibr.co, which helps industrious entrepreneurs successfully become leaders in CBD sales, all without wasting valuable time or resources. She has learned how to "hack" the CBD-related marketing system and is now releasing her knowledge and expertise for a select group of CBD brands from her XKaliber program.

"Mia Shark's reputation as the Queen of CBD is well deserved. She is dedicated to her mission of facilitating the growth of a compliant, successful CBD industry," the spokesperson noted, adding that "The Secrets to Marketing in Restricted Industries" is a A to Z guide for launching and growing a restricted industry business like CBD.

In the guide, CBD business owners will learn the best tips on payment processing, product sourcing and marketing; as a bonus, budding entrepreneurs will have unrestricted access to the Restricted Industries Facebook Page.

The new book also includes Mia Shark's three secrets that anyone who wants to launch a CBD business can use: one, strategies that will work in these challenging industries; two, how to get guaranteed paid traffic, which should help to boost sales and three, time tested ways to increase a restricted business, so it will thrive and grow.

About Mia Shark

Mia Shark is the CEO of XKaliber and has 13 years of expertise in digital marketing, and marketing in restricted industries. Known as the Queen Of CBD, Shark founded XKaliber, an all in one platform for CBD businesses, to build, grow and scale their brands easily from payment processing, to marketing without being banned, blocked and shut down to one-click fulfillment and inclusive of customer service. Consumers trust XKaliber as the safest place to purchase legal quality CBD products online. Shark also founded Shark Life Media, the CBD industry's leading marketing agency and Dominate CBD, a one-on-one coaching program collectively generating over $10M in CBD sales in less than 1 year. For more information, please visit https://www.xkaliber.co/about-us/, or follow Shark on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mia.A.Shark, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/miashark and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/officialmiashark/.

Contact:

Mia Shark

mia@miashark.co

862-246-9774

SOURCE: Mia Shark

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573409/Mia-Shark-Releases-a-Marketing-Machine-that-Serves-as-a-Blueprint-for-CBD-Companies