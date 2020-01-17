AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for Q1 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0), on the morning after the Company held an official launch event for its first operational data centre, DC1, is providing its second quarterly update on progress since the Company's listing on October 17th, 2019, as well as some glimpses into what lies ahead for the Company in this first quarter of 2020.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including big data analysis and visualization, animation and visual effects rendering, multiplayer video games including eSports, artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and high-level academic research.

DATA CENTRE 1 (DC1) PROJECT UPDATE

Initial client contract signings for DC1 have now been completed, most notably including a previously announced multi-year deal with the Emmy Award®-winning animation studio, Bardel Entertainment ("Bardel"). Bardel is expected to utilize the AMPD Remote Render Service housed inside DC1 to render animated television and movie content such as the popular Cartoon Network series, Rick and Morty. Other previously announced deals include the high-performance hosting of the Digital Twin Learning Factory project in conjunction with Avcorp Industries Inc., Convergent Manufacturing Technologies, LlamaZOO Interactive Inc. and the University of British Columbia under Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster initiative. The Learning Factory will integrate the latest in virtual technologies and leverage AMPD's HPC Platform to digitally design production lines for advanced aircraft parts.

A number of as-yet-unannounced deals and partnerships are in progress. The Company expects that deals under negotiation in the pipeline will, when finalized, max out DC1's current capacity.

DC1 represents a more efficient, greener approach to urban data. Systems within DC1 capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it for use in the surrounding residential building, as well as producing clean drinking water.

The Company formally christened DC1 with an official launch event on the evening of January 16th, with over 100 participants from across the digital media, video games, and Industry 4.0 sectors in British Columbia in attendance. The event was supported by technology partners including Telus Corporation (TSE: T), AMD Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Super Micro Computer Inc. (OTC: SMCI), Kaminario, each of whom are leaders respected fields and are enabling AMPD to become a rapidly emerging leader in the high-performance infrastructure space.

DATA CENTRE 2 (DC2) PROJECT UPDATE

Due to better-than-expected demand for DC1, plans for AMPD's second high-performance computing centre, DC2 have been accelerated. DC2 will be adjacent to DC1 and is expected to enable economies of scale across both centres and improving AMPD's capacity to meet the demands of companies requiring next-generation compute solutions.

The previously announced partnership with Capilano University for the development of the Creative Technology Community, intended to house a three-megawatt AMPD Data Centre, is progressing satisfactorily.

STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

AMPD continues to attract the interest of potential partners from across the digital media, video game, and Industry 4.0 sectors. On November 13th, 2019, the Company announced its strategic partnership with My Esports Ventures Inc., through which AMPD will supply the digital infrastructure for My Esports Ventures' forthcoming eSports Gaming Stadiums across North America.

A number of additional channel partnerships are expected to be formalized in the coming months, increasing AMPD's global footprint, as well as providing access to some of the world's leading video games companies.

HIRING OF CHRISTENE ("CHRIS") BEST AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

On January 8th, 2020, AMPD announced that it had appointed Chris Best as Vice President of Sales, effective January 2nd, 2020. Ms. Best joins AMPD from Infobip, a global mobile services cloud provider with offices in over 60 countries, where she was Director of North American Sales. Chris' 20-year career in enterprise software and SaaS sales leadership also includes stints as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Klein Systems Group, Vice President of Commercial Sales and Strategic Alliances at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at Fincentric Corporation and Director of BC Sales Operations at Xerox Canada.

Chris' appointment has helped further increase the Company's sales efforts and it is anticipated that additional Account Executives will be hired during this quarter to round out our sales team.

CONFERENCES

AMPD's Chief Strategy Officer, James Hursthouse presented at the GStar 2019 Global Game Exhibition and Conference, the largest gaming conference in South Korea, that took place from November 14th to 17th in Busan, South Korea (www.gstar.or.kr/eng/), alongside British Columbia provincial Innovation Commissioner, Dr. Alan Winter, and other leading experts from the online and mobile games industry.

Hursthouse also spoke at India Joy 2019 in Hyderabad, India at the invitation of the organizers. India Joy is billed as the largest congregation of gaming, animation, VFX, e-sports, and entertainment events in India (www.indiajoy.in). AMPD hopes to pursue opportunities that may emerge from the India trip, specifically in relation to the rapidly burgeoning Animation and VFX sector in the country, as appropriate over the coming months in conjunction with BC's Trade and Investment Offices in India.

Looking forward, AMPD plans to attend the annual DICE Conference in Las Vegas in February 2020, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA, in March 2020, the GamesBeat Summit in Los Angeles, CA, in April 2020, and SigGraph 2020 in Washington, D.C., in July 2020, among other conferences and events.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

On Friday, January 10th, 2020, AMPD announced a private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 units, comprised of one common share of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD $0.50 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at $0.2375 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $950,000. This Private Placement replaced the private placement previously announced on November 26th, 2019, which was terminated by the Company.

Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, certain subscribers that are shareholders of the Company will sell 3,626,000 Shares at CAD $0.25 per Share from their personal holdings, including Mr. Anthony Brown (CEO and Chairman) and Mr. Paul Mari (VP, Operations) with the proceeds from such sale anticipated to be used to acquire an equal number of Units under the Private Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other regulatory approvals and all securities sold pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.

