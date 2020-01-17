CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes Three New Stores in Georgia

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair continues to expand its network of leading mobile repair specialists with the opening of three new stores in central Georgia. Owner Chris Young joins the largest and fasting-growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America with his stores, CPR Monroe, CPR Milledgeville, and CPR Loganville.

"Our team is happy to congratulate Chris Young on the opening of his stores," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're excited to deliver more efficient and reliable repair solutions in Georgia, and we wish Chris success in his endeavor."

The three stores are located in the central Georgia area. Monroe is an hour east of Atlanta. The city's historical roots in the cotton industry are showcased by an array of antique markets, event spaces, and unique retail stores. Milledgeville, once the capital of Georgia, offers an eclectic mix of southern charm and modern flair. Several colleges call the city home. Lastly, Loganville is home to Vines Botanical Gardens, offering a variety of themed gardens and event spaces. All three of Young's new stores are conveniently situated in shopping centers and main streets in the cities.

"My team and I are excited to move forward on this journey with the CPR network," said franchisee Chris Young. "We pride ourselves on providing trustworthy, high-quality repair solutions, and we're excited to be able to offer these services to our communities."

Chris Young has over eight years of experience working in mobile repairs. He and his team of professionally trained technicians offer fast and reliable service for cell phones, tablets, computers, and other devices. His stores can repair cracked screens, water damage, battery issues, and more. To request a repair, please visit one of the stores or get in touch at the contact information below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Monroe is located at:

210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Monroe, GA 30655

Please contact the store at 678-635-0453 or via email: repairs@monroega.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/monroe-ga/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Milledgeville is located at:

2485 N Columbia St

#103

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Please contact the store at 478-295-2292 or via email: repairs@cpr-milledgeville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/milledgeville-ga/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Loganville is located at:

4419 Atlanta Hwy

#400

Loganville, GA 30052

Please contact the store at 770-466-0089 or via email: repairs@cpr-loganville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/loganville-ga/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

