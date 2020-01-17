Advanced Capital Solutions, Inc. Announces Move to the Innovation District in Canton, Ohio

The Company Will Transfer 16 Jobs with an Average Salary of Around $40,000 to the New Location

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / The founders of Advanced Capital Solutions, Inc. are pleased to announce that they are moving from their current location in North Canton, Ohio to the Innovation District in Canton, Ohio. Advanced Capital Solutions will transfer 17 current jobs with an average annual salary of about $40,000 to the new location.

To learn more about Advanced Capital Solutions and the services that they offer, please visit https://advancedcapsolutions.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the downtown Innovation District is a vibrant area that is enjoying continued growth with new tenants like Advanced Capital Solutions. The company founders were drawn to the area due in part to access to high-speed internet, which will improve communications between their call center in Canton and the original location in Buffalo, New York.

Advanced Capital Solutions will occupy about 1,500 square feet of a shared building in the 500 block of Market Ave. N; the entire area is about 9,000 square feet. In addition to the 17 current employees who are moving to the new location, the founders expect to hire more people to their team after the move is complete-bringing anywhere between 20 and 25 jobs to Canton.

As a full service debt recovery solutions company, Advanced Capital Solutions is a nationally licensed collections, accounts receivable and portfolio management firm that has earned a well-deserved reputation for results.

"We are redefining industry standards through exceptional service and liquidations," the spokesperson noted, adding that a compliant environment is the cornerstone to the company's philosophy and a pledge to their clients.

"With a solid team of expert managers, tenured trainers and cutting-edge technology, Advanced Capital Solutions is able to customize collection strategies to a client's specific industry for superior customer service and maximum results."

About Advanced Capital Solutions:

Advanced Capital Solutions is a full-service Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) firm led by a strong team of industry leaders with more than 60 years combined experience in call center solutions and debt collection. They offer flexible ARM services for the following industries: Healthcare; Credit Card, Bankcard and Financial Services; Utilities, Auto Deficiencies and Care Credit just to name a few. With their call centers located in the United States, their clients find their representatives and collectors are knowledgeable in their respective industry and considerate when interacting with their customers and borrowers. For more information, please visit https://advancedcapsolutions.com/.

Contact:

Ron Craze

rcra@advancedcapsolutions.com

330-338-4252

SOURCE: Advanced Capital Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573414/Advanced-Capital-Solutions-Inc-Announces-Move-to-the-Innovation-District-in-Canton-Ohio