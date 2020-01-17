

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - NBCUniversal unveiled Peacock, a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers offering more than 600 movies and 400 series.



Peacock will be available on April 15 for Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and on July 15 for the rest of the country.



NBC is offering Peacock on two options-- a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription.



Peacock Free gets you next-day access to current seasons of new broadcast TV series, complete classic series, popular movies, and select episodes of Peacock-exclusive originals.



Peacock Premium will offer subscribers what Peacock Free offers as well as new premium content on top of that. Comcast and Cox cable TV subscribers will get Peacock Premium at no extra cost. For others, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 with no ads.



'This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,' said Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal. 'We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.'



