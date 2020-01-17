The global patient access solutions market is poised to grow by USD 539.25 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The benefits of patient access solutions and growing focus on patient portal tools are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Patient access solutions are gaining traction in the healthcare industry as they assist healthcare providers and healthcare professionals to deliver quality and comprehensive healthcare services. Patient access solutions maintain accurate information of patients at the POC, which includes verification of insurance coverage, scheduling appointments, patient identification, and more. Healthcare organizations are also implementing a broad range of integrated solutions. This helps in streamlining their patient access operations to improve patient outcome and maximize resources. Such benefits of patient access solutions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Patient Access Solutions Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Health Information Systems for revenue cycle management.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company provides Sonexus Access Patient Support, which offers e-enabled patient reimbursement services, patient adherence solutions, and more.

Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Domestic and Global. The company offers Patient access, which provides a point-of-service to manage the patient's identity.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides TriZetto Provider Solutions, which offers eligibility, patient responsibility estimation, and more.

Craneware Plc

Craneware Plc is headquartered in the US and the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Software licensing and Professional services. The company offers InSight Medical Necessity, Trisus Patient Payment, and Patient Charge Estimator.

Patient Access Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Services

Software

Patient Access Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

