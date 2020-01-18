DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Investment DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis 17-Jan-2020 / 23:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DATAGROUP enters into agreement to acquire majority stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis *Pliezhausen, January 17, 2020. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 68 % of the shares in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH (Portavis) from Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and thus expands its existing business with high-quality cloud services and operational IT services in the financial sector. * Portavis has around 200 employees providing IT services to customers in the financial services sector and is expected to generate annual revenue of some EUR 60m for the current fiscal year. The company mainly serves Hamburger Sparkasse AG, Die Sparkasse Bremen AG and Hamburg Commercial Bank AG on the basis of long-term service agreements. Hamburger Sparkasse AG and Die Sparkasse Bremen AG will retain a 32% stake in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis AG. The transaction comprises 68% of the shares in Portavis. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential at this time. The transaction is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office. Notifying person: Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: Contact for further information DATAGROUP SE Claudia Erning Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen T +49 7127 970-015 F +49 7127 970-033 claudia.erning@datagroup.de 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000 Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033 Internet: www.datagroup.de ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 WKN: A0JC8S Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 956413 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 956413 17-Jan-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 17:41 ET (22:41 GMT)