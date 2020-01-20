THAILAND, Jan 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Supporting the sustainable development of the nation's transport infrastructure is a key focus of Thailand's Ministry of Transport. In line with the Thailand 4.0 vision, the 20-year National Transport Infrastructure Investment Plan 2017-2036 is geared towards achieving transport efficiency and creating green, safe, inclusive and innovative transport. By harnessing the power of digital technologies, and building out and renewing transport networks and systems, the government is making an unprecedented acceleration in making Thailand a hub for connectivity.To drive greater public infrastructure investment and increase investor confidence, the government has also rolled out its Transport Infrastructure Investment Plan, which is linked to the 20-year National Strategy and the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan, and emphasizes transport modality shifts, increased connectivity, and enhanced mobility.The Thai government is committed to innovating Thailand's transport sector, partnering with various stakeholders including manufacturers and connectivity providers, as they work to solve challenges in urbanization, sustainability, security, global competitiveness, and economic development.Held on 12-13 February 2020 at BITEC, The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand will gather over 2,000 attendees from key government agencies and the private sector to discuss how infrastructure, innovations, and technological solutions create economic strategies with effective and sustainable transportation systems.Over 80 sponsors & exhibitors will be showcasing the latest solutions from across Asia and around the world. The companies aim to introduce and provide various solutions and services such as intelligent transportation systems, connectivity solutions, traffic management systems, road safety equipment, electric vehicles, parking management, street lighting, reflective materials, road marking, construction equipment, and more.Attend over 120 free conference sessions spanning 7 key themes - infrastructure development of roads, tunnels & bridges, electric vehicles, smart cities & smart mobility, road safety, traffic management, and urban transportation.Hear from keynote speakers including:- Dr. Passakorn Prathombutr, Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Technology and Innovation Development, Digital Economy Promotion Agency - Thailand's 4.0 vision- Tanasak Wongtanakitcharoen, Deputy Director of Intercity Motorway, Department of Highways - Thailand's Motorway Development Masterplan- Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Deputy Secretary-General, Board of Investment - Investing in Thailand's infrastructure development- Tanachai Lorapibankul, Department of Rural Road - Developing Thailand's rural road for the future of transport connectivity- Wanchai Yusang, Deputy Commander of Traffic Police Division, Royal Thai Police - Alleviating traffic problems across Thailand through smart mobility adoption- Salminen Karri, Chairman of the Board, ITS Finland - Mobility as a service-new way to moveThe Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand is made possible through the partnership with key government agencies including Ministry of Transport, Department of Highways, Digital Economy Promotion Agency, National Science and Technology Development Agency, Ministry of Energy, Expressway Authority of Thailand, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research & Innovation, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, as well as our valued sponsors AIS, Kapsch, Q-Free, and Cleanozone.The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand is free to attend. For more information and registration, log on to www.terrapinn.com/roadstrafficexpothailand.About The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2020Date: 12-13 February 2020Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am-05:00pmVenue: BITEC, Bangkok, ThailandWebsite: www.terrapinn.com/roadstrafficexpothailandAbout TerrapinnTerrapinn events inspire and transform business.We've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business.Terrapinn - spark something.Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Source: Terrapinn