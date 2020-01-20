"The Third Pole of the Earth" Lit up New York Times Square, the Preheat of the New Icon of Tibet Attracted Global Attention

LHASA, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2020 / At the beginning of 2020, the global new year video of the brand "The Third Pole of the Earth" made its debut on the giant screen of New York Times Square. In the video, the clean ecology of the third pole and the humanistic spirits of harmony were displayed on the screen. The sincere wish "Happy new year to the world, Tashi Delek", the cohesion of the blessings from people of all nations who live in the third pole, for a time, it attracted many pedestrians in Times Square to take photos.

Besides the new year wish, the video also showed off the confidence and struggling spirit of Tibet to stand on, protect and establish the third pole of the earth.

As the core body of the third pole of the earth, Tibet has taken comprehensive measures to protect the last pure land of the community of a shared future for humankind for a long time. People there strive to build the polar plateau into a crucial ecological security shield for the earth.

In 2020, we will grasp the pulse and lead the direction for the third pole up to the strategic level of overall development of the Tibet Autonomous Region. We established the brand development committee for "the Third Pole of the Earth" and have named Qi Zhala, Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, as the director of the committee. At the same time, we have decided on a top-level brand development strategy to see mountains, waters, and culture as the resource endowment, taking clean ecology protector, fresh industry driver, and pure culture inheritor as the development orientation, and "brand to prosper Tibet" as the goal. We set to lit up the path of development in Tibet with a global vision, promoting the local high-quality products, native culture, and clean ecology to the world through "the Third Pole of the Earth".

It is reported that in 2020, with the comprehensive launching of the brand strategy of "the Third Pole of the Earth", the Tibet Autonomous Region will hold a grand brand launching ceremony in Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet autonomous region, on February 16. The event will invite media and audiences around the world to witness together the world's third pole stepping towards the new chapter for worldwide advance.

