Digital Currency Exchange Bittrex Global Launches New Customer Reward Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Digital currency exchange Bittrex Global has kicked off the new year by launching a new edition of its Bittrex Credits customer reward program - a scheme allowing customers to earn commission-free trades through their trading activity.

Under the Bittrex Credits 2.0 promotion, new users will receive an initial airdrop of trading commission credits worth $15 USD. During the scheme's 30-day duration, they can earn additional credits worth 10% of their commission spend in that time. Thereafter, credits will accumulate at a rate of 1%.

Existing Bittrex Global customers who have trading activity in the past 6 months ("active users") will be airdropped an initial $10 USD in credits and earn additional credits at a rate of 1% of commission spend. Customers who have no trading activity in the past 6 months ("inactive users") will receive the $10 USD credit after they make their next trade.

The Bittrex Credits 2.0 promotion is active between 12:01am UTC January 13, 2020 and 11:59pm UTC February 12, 2020. Credits will be deposited to the recipients' Bittrex Global account within 72 hours of qualifying. These credits are subject to expiration and must be used within 30 days of receipt. Bittrex Global has reserved the right to terminate the promotion at their sole discretion. It is also subject to the Bittrex Global Terms of Service .

Bittrex Global is an international digital currency exchange established by leading US-based exchange Bittrex. Headquartered in Liechtenstein, Europe, Bittrex Global is working to expand international operations of its parent US-based trading platform. Bittrex Global is a reputable platform, boasting reliable performance, uptime, and security. They are also known for their stringent listing process and regulatory compliance. Bittrex Global aspires to increase adoption and accessibility of distributed ledger technology. Their platform introduces customers to innovative and exciting blockchain projects that have the potential to transform how we interact with technology and services. More information can be found on their website .

