

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined slightly more than initially estimated in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month November. According to the initial estimate, production had declined 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, shipments dropped 1.7 percent in November and inventories decreased 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio grew 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 8.2 percent in November versus the initial estimate of 8.1 percent decrease.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization slid 0.3 percent on month in November, but slower than the 4.5 percent decline logged in October.



