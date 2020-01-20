Regulatory News:

ABIVAX SA (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, is publishing its 2020 financial communication calendar.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Publication of 2019 Financial Statements

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Publication and Release of the 2019 Annual Financial Report

Friday, June 5, 2020 10.00 a.m.

Shareholders meeting

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Publication of Financial Statements as of June 30, 2020

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Publication and Release of 2020 Half Year Report

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX, a clinical stage company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com/en. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document de Référence). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. ABIVAX disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

