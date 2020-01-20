Facilius Inc: Doctor Jarrett: Making others look and feel younger with Aesthetic Medicine

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Sometimes, if you are one of the lucky few, looking and feeling younger is all about exceptional genetics, but for most, it requires a combination of exercise, dietary changes, healthy life decisions, and a little help from your medically qualified friends. Maintaining optimal physical health alongside our appearances is a critical component of creating the best versions of ourselves that we possibly can. With tip-top physical health behind our youthful looks, we are unstoppable. Specialty doctor, health influencer, and social media personality Dr. Jarrett Schanzer's combined approach of health and fitness is garnering him national attention in a competitive market.

Dr. Schanzer, better known as "Doctor Jarrett", believes that the best way to look and feel younger is through a full-service approach that combines cosmetic procedures alongside health and wellness. "It's impossible to look younger without actually feeling younger," explains Dr. Jarrett. "You can do the fancy skincare routines, and get the cosmetic injections, but if you don't also address your stress, mental health, and sleep issues then you will never look and feel your best. "That is what inspired me to expand my practice. I believe it is possible to achieve both." Certified to practice medicine in both New York and Florida, Dr. Jarrett is improving the lives of his patients through his unique and holistic approach.

Born in New York and raised in Holmdel, NJ Dr. Jarrett graduated from Rowan University's Medical School in 2013 as a Dr. of Osteopathic Medicine with honors. His medical career quickly skyrocketed, and in 2018 he moved to Miami, a city that has always been a big part of his life; and where he has spent every birthday since he was born. Not only is Dr. Jarrett, an attending anesthesiologist, but he is a clinical anesthesia professor, an aesthetic medical provider, and a social media health influencer. Long story short, he knows his stuff. Also certified in botox, fillers, and holding a Masters in Nutrition and Bachelors in Exercise Physiology, his goal is to integrate aesthetic medicine and anti-aging with lifestyle changes, healthy diet, exercise, IV nutrition, and cosmetic procedures.

"With aesthetic medicine too often the focus in on the outside. What can we nip, tuck, or change through surgeries?" states Dr. Jarrett. "How we feel on the inside is important too, and they go hand in hand. We cannot achieve a certain youthful look without treating our bodies right both inside and out." His philosophy is popular. Not only is his practice growing, but so is his influencer status. With almost ninety-four thousand Instagram followers, Dr. Jarrett inspires people all over the world with his short comedy sketches, memes, inspirational stories, and educational content.

It's refreshing to see a doctor who hasn't forgotten that laughter is the best medicine, and his understanding of health, wellness, and anti-aging is astounding. Sharing his wealth of knowledge and ideas is important to him and helpful to his followers. Not only is his practice in high-demand, but so is he. Named one of the top 100 most eligible singles in 2018 by the app, Hinge Dr. Jarrett is taking the world professionally and personally by storm.

