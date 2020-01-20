PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2020 CP Funding 1 Plc CPFB000020FA Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.01.2020 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2020 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2020 ExpressCredit EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2020 ExpressCredit EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.