

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.9 percent decline in November.



Prices of manufacturing prices fell 0.1 percent annually in December and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 17.5 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 2.9 percent.



The index was affected mainly by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of wood and wood products and paper products, and by price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.9 percent in December, following a 0.9 percent fall in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices rose 0.2 percent on month and increased by 0.8 percent from a year ago in December.



The export prices decreased 0.5 percent on month and fell 0.1 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX