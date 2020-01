BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices declined at a slower pace in December, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, slower than the 0.7 percent decrease seen in November. This was also slower than the 0.3 percent fall economists' had forecast.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.1 percent after remaining unchanged in November. Economists had expected prices to remain flat in December.



Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 0.4 percent in December.



In 2019, the producer price index increased 1.1 percent on average from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX