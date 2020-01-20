International Petroleum Corp. ("IPC") (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Granite Oil Corp. ("Granite") (TSX: GXO) for total equity and debt consideration of approximately USD 59 million (CAD 77.2 million) (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition includes total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 14.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and 6.2 MMboe of unrisked contingent resources (best estimate) as at December 31, 2019. The current production is approximately 1,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) with further potential for light oil production and development upside, close to IPC's current area of operations in southern Alberta. The Acquisition is comprised of high netback, light oil producing assets in the Milk River area of Alberta, located southwest of IPC's existing operations in the Suffield area, just north of the US border (the "Assets"). The Assets are currently producing approximately 1,500 bopd of 29deg API oil, from an oil pool which extends over a 50 kilometre fairway. The Assets include existing infrastructure to enable the current gas injection enhanced oil recovery (EOR) scheme, with capacity to allow for potential further field development opportunities. The Assets also include associated oil and gas processing and injection facilities located in proximity to key sales points. Granite reported combined average wellhead prices of CAD 68.50 per boe and operating netbacks of CAD 34.73 per boe for the third quarter of 2019. On completion of the Acquisition, almost all of the current production and infrastructure will be 100% owned and operated by IPC. The Acquisition will complement IPC's current southeast Alberta operations. The Assets will be managed by IPC's existing Canadian management team, with support from the operational teams currently working with the Assets. Total 2P reserves attributed to the Assets as at December 31, 2019 are 14.0 MMboe, of which close to 100% are light oil. The Assets also include 6.2 MMboe of unrisked contingent resources (best estimate) as at December 31, 2019. IPC has identified a number of drill-ready opportunities that it believes could add further near-term production of high netback, light oil barrels. The Acquisition aligns with IPC's strategy to target low risk production assets with further development potential. IPC expects to provide further information at its Capital Markets Day on February 11, 2020 regarding the Assets and IPC's plans to optimise production and pursue further development activities. Mike Nicholson, CEO of IPC, comments: "We are very excited to announce our third acquisition of high quality operated assets in less than three years since IPC was created. The acquisition of Granite provides access to a new resource play fairway that adds additional reserves, resources and production of long life, high margin light oil with significant growth potential. We believe that we can more than double current production levels within the next three years, more than fully funding this growth with the cash flows generated from these assets." The Acquisition is structured as a plan of arrangement under Canadian law (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, IPC has agreed to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Granite ("Granite Shares"), including Granite Shares issuable under existing employee stock options, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately USD 29 million (CAD 37.4 million). The consideration for the Granite Shares will be funded from IPC's operating cash flows and existing credit facilities. Under the Arrangement, IPC will also assume approximately USD 30 million (CAD 39.8 million) in bank debt currently outstanding in relation to the Assets. The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of IPC. The Board of Directors of Granite has also unanimously approved the Arrangement, and recommends that Granite shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement at the meeting of Granite shareholders expected to be held in early March 2020. All of the directors and officers of Granite as well as entities related to GMT Capital Corp., Granite's largest shareholder, together representing approximately 25% of the total Granite Shares, have entered into agreements with IPC pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their Granite Shares in favour of the Acquisition. The Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of approvals from the Granite shareholders, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta and applicable stock exchange and regulatory authorities. The Acquisition is expected to close in early March 2020. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 20, 2020. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including IPC's performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: timing and certainty regarding completion of the Acquisition, including fulfilling the conditions precedent to such completion; the ability of IPC to achieve and maintain current and forecast production and take advantage of production growth and development upside opportunities related to the Assets post-completion of the Acquisition; the ability of IPC to integrate the Assets into its current operations; the ability of the IPC and Granite to obtain necessary approvals and otherwise satisfy the conditions to closing the Acquisition; the absence of material events which may interfere with the Acquisition being completed; the ability of existing infrastructure to enable EOR projects, as well as capacity to allow for potential further field development opportunities; the existence of drill-ready opportunities and their ability to add further near-term production of high netback, light oil barrels; estimates of reserves; estimates of contingent resources; estimates of prospective resources; the ability to generate free cash flows and use that cash to repay debt and to continue to deleverage; and future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Statements relating to "reserves" and "contingent resources" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves and resources can be profitably produced in the future. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptions concerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operating costs; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions; the benefits of acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business in the jurisdictions in which IPC operates and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)