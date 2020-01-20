Mindray Launches New TE7 ACE Point-of-Care Solution to Improve Diagnostic Confidence

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray Medical (SZSE: 300760), a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, announces the release of its new Point-of-Care Ultrasound System, TE7 ACE. This new Touch Screen Ultrasound System provides targeted solutions to diverse point-of-care scenarios including: Anesthesia, Critical Care and Emergency.

Featuring smart fluid management tools, safe needling toolkit, seamless data connectivity and a complete disinfection solution, TE7 ACE helps clinicians to deal with diagnostic challenges and make rapid decision.

"Having identified the clinical challenges, Mindray developed this solution to empower clinicians with more confidence to focus on patient care," said Mr. Xujin He, the General Manager of Medical Imaging System Business Unit at Mindray.

In terms of managing patient body fluid, quick assessment can help to work out the fluid therapy plan and save lives. Based on deep learning algorithms, the clinically proven advanced fluid measurement tools of TE7 ACE are offered to accelerate patient assessments accurately and efficiently:

Smart VTI: automatically calculates the Velocity Time Integral, Cardiac Output and Stroke Volume Variation. The trending graph helps for efficient recording and guides for the fluid therapy.

Smart IVC: automatically traces the IVC diameter change, and calculates the Collapsibility Index or Distensibility Index and IVC Variation, helps for the assessment of volume status and responsiveness.

Smart B-line: automatically calculates B-lines number, percentage, and distance. It provides unique visual scoring map for intuitive overall lung water evaluation, guiding the fluid infusion and preventing pulmonary edema.

To ensure safe, simple and convenient needle guidance, the newly launched L12-3VNs with 3 programmable buttons combines eSpacial NaviTM and remote control into one so that clinicians can perform puncture without touching the system.

The connectivity solution eGateway also enables TE7 ACE to seamlessly fit into the existing hospital network, incorporating patient's clinical data collected from both ultrasound equipment and patient monitors for wiser clinical decision making. This efficient and paperless process improves productivity while reducing the risk of transcription errors.

About Mindray

Founded in 1991, Mindray is one of the leading global providers of medical devices and solutions. Firmly committed to our mission of "advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible", we are dedicated to innovation in the fields of Patient Monitoring & Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Medical Imaging System. Today, Mindray's products and services can be found in healthcare facilities in over 190 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077786/Smart_VTI_indicates_volume_responsiveness_in_five_seconds.jpg