In December 2019, Hurricane Energy provided a trading and operational update on its activities, announcing a strong ongoing performance of the Lancaster early production system (EPS), with well tests supporting guidance of 20,000bopd for FY20 (before operational downtime). Hurricane was also granted a five-year extension to its P1368 licence, covering Lancaster and Lincoln, which resulted in changes to its near-term work programme. One or more sub-vertical wells will be drilled on both Lincoln (in 2020) and Lancaster (in 2021) to determine the maximum vertical extent of each reservoir. Hurricane estimated FY19 revenue of c $165m and year-end unrestricted cash of c $150m, relatively in line with our estimates for the year. Our risked valuation stands at 109.9p/share (from 102.8p/share) as we roll forward our NAV, adjust our short-term oil price assumptions and update forecasts to reflect Lancaster EPS performance and the 2020-21 work programme.

