Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Size Worth $5.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The growth is backed by the rising consumer preference for healthier and personalized products along with the rising investments in developing novel and innovative packaging technologies.

Key suggestions from the report:

The demand for wrapping/bundling/palletizing machinery is anticipated to experience stronger growth over the forecast period owing to the rapidly developing logistics and domestic infrastructures along with the rising penetration of e-commerce across the globe

Skincare segment is expected to contribute 26.5% of the overall market in terms of revenue by 2025 owing to the increasing demand for herbal, organic, and natural products along with the rising concerns pertaining to skin conditions among the populace

China is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period because of the burgeoning economies, population growth, greater automation of manufacturing, increase in mean wealth and a rising interest in health and wellness

Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2018, owing to the high demand for highly flexible, automated, and efficient equipment along with the rising consumption of consumer goods in countries such as Italy , Germany , U.K., and France

The cosmetics and personal care packaging machinery manufacturers are focusing on investing in R&D and innovation to secure a portfolio with competitive options to cater the demand for integrated and automated machines

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Form-Fill-Seal, Cleaning, Wrapping, Labelling, Cartoning), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cosmetics-personal-care-packaging-equipment-market

Stringent government regulations on reducing plastic use, ban on single use plastics, and increasing recycling targets has surged the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition to the cost savings from using less amount of materials, end-user companies are opting for machines that offer reduced energy and water usage along with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Tripartite effort by local government and foreign and domestic enterprises to establish better distribution infrastructures is projected to drive the demand for transport and distribution packaging. These factors are expected to surge the market growth of associated packaging machinery sales over the next seven years.

The cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment manufacturers are moving toward acquiring integrated and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled machinery to reduce human errors and to improve the energy and cost utilization. In addition, growing demand for vacuum machinery for cosmetics and personal care products in order to gain aseptic packaging, is expected to stimulate the product demand over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market based on product, application, and region:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Filling



Labelling



Cleaning



Form-Fill-Seal



Cartoning



Wrapping



Palletizing

Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Skin Care



Hair Care



Decorative Cosmetics



Bath and Shower



Perfumes



Other Applications

Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





Netherlands





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia

