PR Newswire
20.01.2020 | 10:16
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 20

20 January 2020

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:18 July 2019To:20 January 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:13,825,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:13,825,000

Name of contact:Sam Walden, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01481 745385

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Graeme McDonald
0131 245 3151
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		020 3100 0000
© 2020 PR Newswire