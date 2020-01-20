The Chinese manufacturer said the result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland. The achievement beats the company's previous record of 21.65%, set last month.Chinese solar manufacturer Longi says it has set a world record for monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) module efficiency, at 22.38%. The figure overhauls the previous landmark of 21.65%, set by Longi last month. The result, which the company says is a record for monocrystalline, was confirmed by German testing and certification provider TÜV Rheinland. No details were provided on how the improvement was achieved. Longi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...