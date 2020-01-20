The Oliver Wyman Forum will explore ways communities can prepare for anticipated AI disruption at the World Economic Forum Annual Global Meeting in Davos.

The invitation-only panel discussion on Tuesday, January 21, titled "Meeting AI Disruption Head-on in Today's Cities," will be moderated by Zach Seward, chief executive officer and co-founder of Quartz. The panel includes leaders from business, government, academia and non-profit. They will discuss how cities could prepare for the potential disruption from AI. The panelists include:

John Romeo, Managing Partner and Head of the Oliver Wyman Forum

Kaijia Gu, Partner, City Readiness, Oliver Wyman Forum

Carlo Ratti, Professor of Urban Technologies and Planning and Director, SENSEable City Lab

Professor Wei Shyy, President, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

"We need to move beyond admiring 'smart cities' and start a data-informed conversation about how to address the real challenges of AI," said John Romeo, Managing Partner and Head of the Oliver Wyman Forum. "AI disruption will drastically alter every facet of how cities operate, and we'll face this challenge head-on in Davos."

The discussion builds upon findings from the Forum's 2019 Global Cities' AI Readiness Index which ranked 105 cities globally on how prepared they are for AI and its potential disruption. The research draws on surveys of city residents and conversations with leaders in business, government, and academia, as well as analysis of publicly available socioeconomic data.

Media is invited to attend but seating is limited. For more details or to RSVP, please email: davos@oliverwyman.com.

About the Oliver Wyman Forum

The Oliver Wyman Forum is committed to bringing together leaders in business, public policy, social enterprises, and academia to help solve the world's toughest problems. The Oliver Wyman Forum strives to discover and develop innovative solutions by conducting research, convening leading thinkers, analyzing options, and inspiring action on three fronts: Reframing Industry, Business in Society, and Global Economic and Political Change. Together with our growing and diverse community of experts, we think we can make a difference. For more information, visit www.oliverwymanforum.com

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

