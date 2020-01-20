Cyient Appoints Denise Millard as Vice president - Sales, to help grow its Aerospace and Defense business in North America

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient announced the appointment of Denise Millard as Vice President of Sales for its Aerospace and Defense (A&D) business unit. In this role, Denise will be responsible for accelerating sales through growth and expansion in the North American market.

With more than 20 years in the Aerospace industry, Denise brings with her a combination of leadership, extensive sales and business development experience, and global go-to-market expertise. This experience will be key in contributing to the advancement of Cyient's strategy to deliver innovative engineering and digital technology-led service, product, and solutions offerings to customers.

Previously, Denise was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Esterline Control and Communication Systems (ECCS), where she was responsible for leadership of the sales, business development, marketing, and contract management functions for five business units.

Before joining Esterline, Denise was with L3 Harris (formerly L3 Technologies) in the Aviation Products sector. She held roles as Vice President of Sales and Customer Support at ACSS (an L3Harris/Thales joint venture) and later as Vice President of International Business Development for the sector, with a focus on expanding L3's presence in the Indian and Chinese markets.

Denise has also held key sales and marketing positions at Thales Avionics and Bombardier and is a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (summa cum laude) in Management Science and International Business from Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and certificates in avionics and electronics from the Canadian military.

"I am excited to take on this role contributing to the leadership of Cyient's business growth in the aerospace and defense markets. Cyient's unique partnering approach to customer relationships reflects the company's innovative and collaborative mindset. I look forward to being a part of its growth in the region," said Denise.

"Denise has demonstrated immense success in developing high-performance sales teams and strategic customer accounts, complex contract negotiation, and business development in new market areas. I am pleased to welcome her to Cyient and am confident that she will be an excellent addition to the leadership team in our aerospace and defense business," said Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and BU Head, A&D, Cyient.

