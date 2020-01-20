Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Belgian Postal Service group (bpost) Partners with Ria Money Transfer to Facilitate International Money Transfers

bpost teams up with Ria Money Transfer to offer transparent remittance services at competitive prices

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a leading company in cross-border money transfers, announces today an agreement with bpost group, a leading postal and international ecommerce logistics provider in Belgium, to offer its money transfer services through bpost's network of more than 600 post offices.



"bpost is always striving to offer its customers a world-class service and teaming up with Ria Money Transfer, a global remittance leader known for its efficiency and competitive prices worldwide, represents an opportunity to offer a streamlined, secure and transparent remittance service to customers nationwide.", says Jan Smets, Director Retail & Customer Care bpost.

International money transfers are an essential source of income for millions of people around the globe. Therefore, the UN established that the average cost of remittance services globally should be lowered to 3% by 2030, and Ria Money Transfer is leading the industry's efforts towards reaching that global average costs and keeping it below that mark.

"We are thrilled to partner with bpost, a leading postal operator and a socially responsible business player," shared Jose Cabral, Managing Director at Ria Europe. "Through our shared values of transparency and sustainability, we will bring better access to cost-effective and secure money transfers to customers across Belgium."

Thanks to this agreement, customers will be able to send money from any bpost post office to any of Ria's 389,000 locations where the money can be collected in cash or through direct bank deposits across 161 countries around the world.

Launch of the services is foreseen for the second half of February.

