

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders rose at a faster-than-expected rate in December, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent increase.



Orders for electrical machinery products grew 7.2 percent annually in December and those of transport equipment, and machinery rose by 6.3 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, orders for optical, photographic, cinematographic equipment, machinery, mineral products, plastics and articles, chemicals, and basic metals and articles thereof declined in December.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders declined 1.7 percent in December.



