Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 307.9103 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 848167 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 41552 EQS News ID: 956951 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)