Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.0695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1907973 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 41555 EQS News ID: 956957 End of Announcement EQS News Service

