Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 41583 EQS News ID: 957011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 05:47 ET (10:47 GMT)