Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.8765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2440116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 41613 EQS News ID: 957073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 20, 2020 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)