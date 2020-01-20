Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 24.4965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214224 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 41621 EQS News ID: 957089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

