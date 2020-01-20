Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.01.2020 | 12:22
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 17 January 2020 were:

680.72p  Capital only
688.04p  Including current year income
680.72p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
688.04p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 17th
January 2020, the Company has 77,406,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
3,123,631 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire