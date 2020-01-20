NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 17 January 2020 were: 680.72p Capital only 688.04p Including current year income 680.72p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 688.04p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 17th January 2020, the Company has 77,406,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 3,123,631 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.