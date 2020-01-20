Bridgebond Securities: BridgeBond Securities Offers Secured Bonds of up to 360 Million EUR to be available for Private Investors

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / With swiss credibility and legacy of trust of over more than 50 years, BridgeBond Securities, for the first time, will soon allow Non-EU citizens to join its fixed-income investment programs for private investors.





BridgeBond Securities, the Swiss private financing and asset management company has decided to launch bond sale in the amount of up to 360M EUR starting on April 2020. BridgeBond Securities demonstrated in 2019 one of its best-performing yield years and crossed any expectations in terms of revenue and profits. BridgeBond Securities demonstrating consist growth of its revenues and profits and again on 2019 maintaining its reputation of reliability and trust. The big winners are BridgeBond investors which received an annual bonus of 2.8% on top of their nominated interest and reached an average annual return of 14.7%.

BridgeBond Securities is a private financial institution that specializes in short-term bridge loans for a wide range of business and individual needs, by financing and investing in specific deals.



BridgeBond Securities specializes in optimizing its liquidity between short-term deals and available assets and securities, which results in relatively high overall annual yields and returns for investors.





According to data provided by the company, the bonds would be offered in two tranches and will offer private investors 4- and 8-years investment plans with a fixed income program.

The first tranche is for an amount of EUR 120 Million and has a maturity of four years with Monthly fixed income to the investors. This bond will be structured on short term secured financing activities and offer high liquidity.

The amount of the second tranche is 240M EUR and has a maturity period of 8 years with return accumulating possibility of up to four years.

BridgeBond Securities recently reported that its annual financial performance crossed the expected results with net revenue of over 480M EUR in revenue since Jan 2019.

The Bonds offered by BridgeBond Securities will be available also to Non-EU citizens as part of the global expansion and growth of the company. As BridgeBond Securities is part of the investment and asset management company Brookfield EuroSwiss Holdings its investors enjoy strong securities and the confidence of the Swiss giant.

