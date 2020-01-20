A study from Finland's Lappeenranta University of Technology has predicted solar and other renewables can provide a global energy jobs revolution - just as four European operations revealed recent struggles.A world powered by renewable energy would rely on millions more new jobs than those provided by conventional power generation technologies, according to a new study. The solar industry will provide 22 million jobs by 2050, according to the Job creation during the global energy transition towards 100% renewable power system by 2050 study published in Technological Forecasting and Social Change ...

