PR Newswire
20.01.2020 | 12:40
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Half Yearly Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, January 20

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Half-Yearly Financial Report for the year ended 31 October 2019

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 October 2019 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Invesco website:

http://www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

Hard copies of the annual report have been posted to shareholders. Copies can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 January 2020

