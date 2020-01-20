

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway industrial confidence decreased in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial confidence fell to 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.3 percent in the third quarter.



The confidence index for the total volume of production decreased to 51.2 in the fourth quarter from 53.1 in the preceding quarter.



The confidence indicator for the average employment fell to 50.4 in the fourth quarter from 51.8 in the prior quarter.



The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market declined to 52.9 in the fourth quarter and orders received in the foreign market fell to 53.9.



