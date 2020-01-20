Anexsys Announces Partnership With Brainspace

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexsys, the leading UK consulting firm specialising in legal support and e-discovery is delighted to announce their new partnership with Brainspace, the world's leading data analytics platform for investigations, eDiscovery, and compliance.

Anexsys has integrated the Brainspace platform as part of the firm's e-discovery managed services solution, enabling clients to conduct early case assessments and manage the growing volume and complexity of complex litigation and investigations.

"At Anexsys we are committed to delivering innovative new ways to solve complex data challenges for our clients. Our partnership with Brainspace will place highly specialised investigative technology in the hands of our consultants, significantly enhancing the service we will be able to provide to clients," says Rob Crowley, Anexsys' Managing Director.

"Our exciting new partnership with Anexsys highlights our commitment to the UK market and we are keen to support the innovative approach of Anexsys," stated Dean Kuhlman, Vice President of Sales at Brainspace.

About Anexsys

Anexsys is an independent legal support and technology service provider, specialising in e-Discovery, Digital Forensics, Legal Reprographics, and scanning services to support law firms, corporate and government clients in the UK and Europe. All our secure offices hold ISO9001 and ISO27001 certification. We are unique in having an in-house software development team, who design and implement bespoke software solutions. Please contact our nationwide team at info@anexsys.com or visit anexsys.com to find out more.

About Brainspace

Brainspace, an Appgate Inc. Business, is altering the field of digital investigations through the unique combination of machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations. Brainspace's unique solutions utilize the patented Brainspace platform and is leading the industry in text analytics, e-discovery, digital investigations, and defence intelligence. Their customers include the Fortune 500, leading consulting firms, legal service providers, and government agencies. Learn more at: www.brainspace.com