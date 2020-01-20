Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YFEB ISIN: CA88103X1087 Ticker-Symbol: TX0 
Tradegate
20.01.20
10:56 Uhr
0,194 Euro
+0,007
+3,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRAX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRAX MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,182
0,195
13:32
0,181
0,194
12:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TERRAX MINERALS
TERRAX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERRAX MINERALS INC0,194+3,75 %