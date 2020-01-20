

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish Krona fell against the U.S. dollar in European deals on Monday, as investors awaited major central bank meetings due this week.



The European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of Canada will announce their monetary policy decisions this week. Economists expect to keep policy unchanged amid easing trade tensions.



The Swedish Krona declined to 9.54 against the greenback, its weakest since December 10. The next downside target for the Swedish Krona is seen around the 9.6 level.



