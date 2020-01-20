Mashreq Bank: Executive appointment: Tarek El Nahas to join Mashreq as Head of International Banking

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Tarek El Nahasas its new Head of International Banking Group.

Tarek spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt and Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the MENA region.He has held several senior roles in Egypt, Algeria and the UAE and has extensive experience across a wide range of disciplines,including corporate finance, investment banking, derivatives and structured products, commercial banking and corporate banking. Tarek's wholesale banking experience extended to working with large corporates, financial institutions, sovereigns and the public sector. Tarek has a BA in economics and political science from the American University in Cairo and a MSc in economics from the London School of Economics.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO, Mashreq Bank, said, "I am delighted to welcome Tarek to the Mashreq family. Our legacy has been built upon a commitment to developing our leadership capabilities and as we look to grow our international presence Tarek's experience will be invaluable.

"Tarek will take over from Jan-Willem Sudmann later this month. Jan played a pivotal role in the success of Mashreq's international banking story for the last 4 years. We wish Jan good luck and gratitude for his service to Mashreq."

Tarek El Nahas, added: "I am excited to be joining Mashreq. Mashreq is recognized for innovation and service excellence and with my regional experience, I look forward to collaborating closely with my new colleagues to enhance the banks customer experience and creating further inroads to the international business group for Mashreq.

About Mashreq:

One of the UAE's best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices across Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in all the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our 51-year old journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart. It also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades in all the fields of banking we operate in - Digital,Corporate, Retail, International, Treasury and Islamic, and across the multiple banking channels we deploy - mobile, digital, online, traditional and telephony.

Mashreq is proud to be the only institution in the UAE to be awarded the Gallup Great Workplace Award for six consecutive years from 2014 to 2019.

Media Contact:

Rana AlBorno

Public Relations, Mashreq

Tel: 04 -6083629

Email: RanaAlb@mashreq.com

Image link: https://imgur.com/Jrtofq4

SOURCE: Mashreq Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573563/Executive-appointment-Tarek-El-Nahas-to-join-Mashreq-as-Head-of-International-Banking