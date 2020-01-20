Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2020

WKN: 852062 ISIN: US7427181091 
Tradegate
20.01.20
14:44 Uhr
114,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
PR Newswire
20.01.2020 | 14:04
Digimarc Participates in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at World Economic Forum

Underscores 2020 WEF theme of "Stakeholders for Cohesive and Sustainable World"

BEAVERTON, Oregon and DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything

WHAT:

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at the World Economic Forum. This special, one-hour session will focus on how intelligent packages could improve plastic packaging sorting, meet consumer and government demands, and help keep post-consumer recycled plastic materials out of landfills or incineration. Demonstrations will show how digital watermark technology can enable intelligent packaging and intelligent sorting. Leaders from consumer brands, retailers, government and media will be in attendance with the goal to continue to educate key stakeholders on the role digital watermark technology can play in the circular economy.



WHEN:

Tuesday, January 21 at 8:00 a.m.



WHERE:

Davos-Klosters, Switzerland
World Economic Forum
Procter & Gamble Pavilion



WHO:

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer, Procter & Gamble
Gian De Belder, Packaging Sustainability Technologist, Procter & Gamble
Larry Logan, Chief Evangelist, Digimarc Corporation

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg

