Digimarc Participates in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at World Economic Forum

Underscores 2020 WEF theme of "Stakeholders for Cohesive and Sustainable World"
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be participating in Procter & Gamble's HolyGrail 2.0 Pavilion Session at the World Economic Forum. This special, one-hour session will focus on how intelligent packages could improve plastic packaging sorting, meet consumer and government demands, and help keep post-consumer recycled plastic materials out of landfills or incineration. Demonstrations will show how digital watermark technology can enable intelligent packaging and intelligent sorting. Leaders from consumer brands, retailers, government and media will be in attendance with the goal to continue to educate key stakeholders on the role digital watermark technology can play in the circular economy.
Tuesday, January 21 at 8:00 a.m.
Davos-Klosters, Switzerland
Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer, Procter & Gamble
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform.
