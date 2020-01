EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 20, 2020 SHARES ENDOMINES AB: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE LOAN A total of 16,957,264 shares will be traded as old shares as of January 21, 2020. Identifiers of Endomines AB's share: Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 96,914,307