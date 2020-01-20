Black Tusk Resources Inc. Contracts Magnetometer Surveying on the Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce the contracting of Geophysique TMC to complete magnetometer surveying over the McKenzie East Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The survey will utilize Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV-drone) technology with a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer to obtain magnetic data over the property. The survey is expected to be undertaken later this month. The majority of the claims will be covered at 50 metre line spacing.

Regional magnetic surveying (SIGEOM) indicates a correlation between anomalous magnetic response and locations of mineralized showings. The upcoming drone-supported magnetic survey will provide high resolution data to assist in surface exploration and target definition for eventual diamond drilling.

The property is dominated by intrusive rocks regionally mapped as Archean quartz diorite, granodiorite and tonalite. The northeast portion of the property is underlain by volcanoclastic rocks of andesite to rhyolite composition. The general geologic trend, including regionally mapped faults, is northwest to southeast across the project area.

Nine historic drill holes plot within the McKenzie East Project claims (see News Release dated December 3,2019). The data shows a range of 0.1 to 2.2 grams per tonne gold in intercepts of 0.3 to 1.8 metres downhole width (true widths unknown).

The most advanced project in the immediate area of McKenzie East Project is the McKenzie Break Project of Manarques Gold Corporation. At the McKenzie Break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive 1 centimeter to 2 metre wide quartz-carbonate veins and vein complexes containing gold. A 2018 Technical Report prepared for Monarques Gold(1) includes a mineral resource estimate with a pit constrained indicated resource summarized as 939,860 metric tons (tonnes) at a grade of 1.59 g/t, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes at a grade of 5.90 g/t, with an inferred resource for underground deposit of 270,103 tonnes at 5.66 g/t. The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk - McKenzie East Project.

1 (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., andDaniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc.).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573530/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Contracts-Magnetometer-Surveying-on-the-Mckenzie-East-Project-Quebec