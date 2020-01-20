IBA Group Shortlisted for CEE Business Services Awards in 2020

PRAGUE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Business Services Association announced the shortlist for the eighth annual CEE Business Services Awards. The list of nominees features IBA Group - www.ibagroupit.com - in the following three categories.

Top Robotics Implementation of the Year (Insurance Medical Claims Automation)

Best University-Business Cooperation of the Year - Central and Eastern Europe (Co-Creating Smart Digital Future)

(Co-Creating Smart Digital Future) Top CSR initiative of the Year - Central and Eastern Europe (Journey Across Technologies).

For the Top Robotics/RPA Implementation of the Year, IBA Group submitted a solution that automates business processes at a medical insurance company, from filing of medical insurance claims to issuing of payment documents. The cognitive automation solution processes up to 10,000 unstructured documents per day.

The nominee for the Best University-Business Cooperation of the Year, the project Co-Creating Smart Digital Future features long-lasting relationships between IBA Group and leading universities in the countries of the company's presence, including Belarus, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. In addition, IBA initiated collaboration with regional universities to contribute to sustainability of small towns. The most promising projects are R&D labs that IBA Group set up in cooperation with IBM and SAP. The labs provide a training and co-working space where students and IBA Group employees work together to find solutions to small-scale and global problems.

For the Top CSR initiative of the Year, IBA Group submitted the project Journey Across Technologies. The project's aim is to guide and train school and university students in emerging IT disciplines, as well as to provide career opportunities to undergraduates.

In aggregate, the European Business Services Association shortlisted 101 companies in 26 awards categories. The independent jury of 28 members will cast the final vote a night before the CEE Business Services Awards Gala scheduled for January 30, 2020.

To see the shortlist of the CEE Business Services Awards, visit http://ceeoutsourcingawards.com/.