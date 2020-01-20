The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030 - Ministry of Housing, With the Support of Alpin, Develop Mostadam, New Green Building Rating System

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpin Limited is proud to have been an integral part of the development of Mostadam, a new green building rating system developed by the Ministry of Housing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Mostadam, launched in October 2019, will have a great impact on construction projects in the region. It draws inspiration from the Saudi Vision 2030 and its objectives (energy, water, and human health). Mostadam will greatly improve sustainability in the construction industry and will have a resoundingly positive social and economic impact.

Developed over the past two years, Mostadam is a standard that includes three stand-alone green building rating systems depending on the type of built asset: Residential Buildings, Communities, and Commercial Buildings. Each rating system has two elements, the first is Design and Construction and the second is Operational and Existing. Mostadam is tailored for Saudi Arabia's regional needs, local climate, and environmental characteristics.

The benefits of Mostadam will be manifold. This new green building rating system will help create a more sustainable construction industry in Saudi Arabia, as well as improve the overall quality of construction projects in the region. Other benefits include the rating system's social impact, as it's designed to support Saudi Arabia's economy and job growth. Furthermore, Mostadam is designed to comply with local legislation and it prioritizes local design and focuses on local culture.

Alpin was, together with KEO, responsible for the technical development of all technical requirements. Alpin was chosen as a project partner because of its leading role as an expert on sustainability and the built environment.

As the project manager, Alpin oversaw stakeholder management of the project by identifying stakeholders and engaging with them. Furthermore, Alpin analyzed the market readiness of Mostadam throughout the project and confirmed alignment of technical requirements with the practices of the construction industry in Saudi Arabia to ensure the practicality of implementation on different scales of projects.

About Alpin

With clients in Europe, the United States and the Middle East, Alpin Limited provides sustainable cleantech consultancy services, including commissioning, building information models (BIM) and green building planning. Alpin achieved the first WELL certification in the Middle East and has achieved LEED Gold certification. The company's headquarters are located in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

