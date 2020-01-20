Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2020) -Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed in principle to sell to EMX Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMX) ("EMX") 20 generative net smelter return ("NSR") royalty interests over exploration properties for a cash total of US$1.5 million. The NSR royalty interests being sold include 11 generative NSR royalty interests on projects currently owned by third parties, and 9 NSR royalty interests on properties held by Revelo. Consummation of the transaction is subject to finalization of appropriate due diligence by EMX together with the execution of definitive documentation.

Revelo will use the proceeds of the sale to pay back a loan due to EMX totalling approximately CAD$520,000 together with portions of a loan due to Term Oil Inc. (see news releases dated February 27, 2018 and October 3, 2019).

Subsequent to the completion of the transaction, Revelo plans to implement other corporate initiatives to put the company onto a firm basis for future activities and success. These actions will be advised in due course.

Summary of Generative Royalty Interests to be Sold

Revelo's 11 generative NSR royalty interests on projects currently owned by third parties are as follows:

Project Name Hectares (Approx') Principal Commodities NSR Royalty Interest Current Project Owner San Guillermo 12,000 Au-Ag 0.5% AM Austral Gold Ltd Reprado 2,700 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold Ltd Limbo 5,600 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold Ltd Magallanes 1,000 Au-Ag 1.0% AM Austral Gold Ltd Victoria Norte 38,400 Au-Ag / Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Hochschild Mining PLC Q'Inti 100 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Masglas America Corp Los Azules 3,700 Cu-Mo 2.0% AM Masglas America Corp Kolla Kananchiari 3,900 Au-Cu-Ag 1.0% PM / 0.5% BM Masglas America Corp San Valentino 1,100 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM Atacama Copper Explor' T4 1,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama Copper Explor' Las Animas 3,900 Cu-Au 1.5% AM Atacama Copper Explor'

Revelo's 9 generative NSR royalty interests covering wholly-owned projects are as follows:

Project Name Hectares (Approx') Principal Commodities NSR Royalty Interest Victoria Sur 6,600 Au-Ag-Cu 1.0% AM Arrieros 14,000 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AM Redondo-Veronica 5,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM Block 2 3,300 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM Block 3 10,000 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM Block 4 4,200 Cu-Mo 1.0% AM Cerro Blanco 6,500 Cu-Mo-Au 1.0% AM Cerro Buenos Aires 7,700 Cu-Mo-Au-Ag 1.0% AM Morros Blancos 7,900 Cu-Au-Mo 1.0% AM

(AM = All Metals / PM = Precious Metals / BM = Base Metals)

Qualified Person

Dr. Demetrius Pohl, PhD., Certified Professional Geoscientist (CPG), an independent geological consultant to Revelo, is the Company's Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has verified the data disclosed and approved the written disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT REVELO

Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for copper, gold and silver located along proven mineral belts in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a combination of wholly owned projects (for self-funded exploration, or available for option, joint venture or sale), some of which are subject to option agreements, shareholdings in third-party companies (including spun-out companies), and royalty interests (non-producing to date). Revelo's total exposure to mineral tenements in northern Chile, either wholly owned or through royalty interests, is around 200,000 hectares.

Revelo is a Canadian company and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: RVL). For more information, please visit Revelo's website at www.reveloresources.com

