Technavio has been monitoring the E-learning Market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 36.25 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing emphasis on personalized learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges with the growing popularity of open-source content might hamper market growth.

E-learning Market in Europe Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

E-learning Market in Europe market is segmented as below:

Product

Packaged content

Solutions

End-User

Higher education

Corporate

K-12

Geographic segmentation

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

E-learning Market in Europe Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our E-learning Market in Europe market covers the following areas:

E-learning Market in Europe market size

E-learning Market in Europe market trends

E-learning Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on personalized learning in E-Learning as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth of the E-learning Market in Europe during the next few years.

E-learning Market in Europe Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the E-learning Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Systems, Cengage Learning Holdings, Cisco, Instructure and Pearson. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-learning Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

E-learning Market in Europe Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist E-learning Market in Europe grow during the next five years

Estimation of the E-learning Market in Europe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the E-learning Market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of E-learning Market in Europe

