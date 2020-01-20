Visiongain Publishes Global Vascular Grafts Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Indication (EVAR, Abdominal Aneurysm Repair, Thoracic), Raw Material (Polyester, ePTFE, Polyurethane, Biosynthetic), End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center), Company, Global Opportunity Analysis by Country and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Vascular grafts are medical devices used to bypass the infected or diseased blood vessels.

• Vascular grafts are required to replace injured blood vessels, veins, and arteries and to substitute hard blood vessels or valves.

• Vascular Grafts are mainly used in treatment of cardiovascular diseases by surgical procedures such as bypass grafting. The graft is taken from the patient's body and surgically inserted at the required site to bypass the damaged or diseased blood vessels.

Market Overview and Trends

• Increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and vascular occlusions is the major factor responsible for market growth.

• Increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, and changes in life style (consumption of junk food, tobacco, and alcohol) are also expected to boost the market growth.

• Rising pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and aortic aneurysms coupled with chronic kidney disease will boost market growth during the foreseeable future.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in incidence of vascular disorders, high blood sugar, hypertension, and other risk factors that lead to blockage of blood vessels drive the growth of the vascular grafts market

• Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are also expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Low reimbursement and high out-of-pocket expenditure in emerging economies may restrict the market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Vascular Grafts market is segmented on the Indication, Raw Material, End User, and geography

1. Vascular Grafts Market, By Indication

a. EVAR

b. Abdominal

c. Thoracic

2. Vascular Grafts Market, By Raw Material

a. Polyester

b. ePTFE

c. Polyurethane

d. Biosynthetic

3. Vascular Grafts Market, By End User

a. Hospital

b. Ambulatory Surgery Center

4. Vascular Grafts Market, By Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.2.1 US

4.2.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 UK

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Rest of Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Japan

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 India

4.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Vascular Grafts market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Companies covered in the report include:

Artegraft

B.Braun

Bard Peripheral

C.R Bard

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Cryolife

Endologix

Gore Medical

Heart Medical

Lemaitre Vascular

Maquet

Medtronic

Terumo

W.L Gore & Associates

