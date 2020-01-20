Damco Solutions Achieves the Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner Level, Strengthening its Position as a Leader in the Salesforce Ecosystem

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Damco Solutions Inc., a leading provider of end to end software, digital, and IT-enabled services to global organizations across industries, today announced that it has achieved the Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner Status. Damco became part of the Salesforce ecosystem as an ISV partner and has a proven track record of publishing numerous ready-to-install apps on AppExchange, the enterprise app marketplace powered by Salesforce.

Salesforce, the world's #1 customer success platform headquartered in San Francisco, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce's evaluation process for the partnership tier is based on the Consulting Partner Value Score which measures a partner's contribution against Salesforce-set targets across three key dimensions:

1.ACV: Revenue Influence and Revenue Growth

2.Expertise: Certifications, Growth in no. of Certified Consultants and New Certified Consultant Accelerators

3.Customer Success: Specialization and CSAT achieved through project deliveries

Damco gained points in each parameter to reach the points needed for the Silver tier. This advancement reflects Damco's Salesforce expertise and consistent track record around excellent customer service and delivery.

Acknowledging the achievement, Mohit Gupta, CEO, Damco Solutions. said, "We are pleased to be recognized with Silver Partner Status. This recognition is a glowing testimony of our skilled resources, best in class processes and accelerators. We will continue to evolve our salesforce practice by further investing in technology and our people to enable our clients to maximize their salesforce investments and pivot their organization to success."

"We believe this recognition by Salesforce validates and reflects our commitment to enable organizations across industries to unleash and harness the potential of the world's #1 CRM 'Salesforce' through our best in class, cost-effective Salesforce services ranging from consulting, custom development, integration, lightning migration, implementation to support and managed services", said Alok Khandelwal, Salesforce Practice Head at Damco.

Damco's technical excellence in major products of Salesforce including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Integration Cloud, Einstein Platform Services and App Cloud facilitates them to provide superior services to their clients. Damco's strong industry solutions experience garnered over the period of the last 23 years enables its clients to gain a competitive advantage in a dynamic industry ecosystem.

About Damco Solutions

Founded in 1996, Damco Solutions is the trusted technology partner of businesses worldwide enabling them to leverage software and IT as a strategic asset. With the diverse experience of more than two decades, technology expertise, immaculate execution capabilities, and unwavering focus on customer success; Damco has empowered businesses to connect with their customers, clients, and employees in an entirely new way. Salesforce services is one of the core services provided by Damco with strong delivery capacity in North America, UK, Luxembourg and India.

